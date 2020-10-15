VIDEO: Shelly Cole Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW
Shelly Cole played Madeline Lynn.
Shelly Cole, who played Madeline Lynn, shares her memories of filming "Gilmore Girls" during Rory Gilmore's high school years.
Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!
