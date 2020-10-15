Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Shelly Cole Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Shelly Cole played Madeline Lynn.

Oct. 15, 2020  

Shelly Cole, who played Madeline Lynn, shares her memories of filming "Gilmore Girls" during Rory Gilmore's high school years.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


