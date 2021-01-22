VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal Impersonates Cardi B, Kevin Hart and Bill Clinton
Shaquille O'Neal and Jimmy take turns doing impressions of famous characters and celebrities like Cardi B, Kevin Hart and Austin Powers.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
