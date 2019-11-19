VIDEO: Seth Meyers Reveals Rihanna's One Weakness on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Nov. 19, 2019  

Seth Meyers reveals exactly what it was like drinking with Rihanna for his Day Drinking segment on Late Night, shares photos of the aftermath of his day with RiRi and calls out the Pop star's weak photography skills.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

