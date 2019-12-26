VIDEO: See a Collection of Impactful GOLDEN GLOBES Speeches

The GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are a platform for amazing speeches. Here are some of the best acceptance speeches from past GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS shows, featuring Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown and more.

Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. THE GOLDEN GLOBES serve as the official kickoff to the 2020 awards season. Twenty-five categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year™," is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It's also one of the few awards shows that combines the honorees of both film and television.





