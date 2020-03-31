VIDEO: See Kim Kardashian, One Republic, & More on Last Night's Episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW

On Monday, March 30's episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon continues his #stayhome party by checking in on announcer Steve Higgins and having guests "Weird Al" Yankovic, Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Kardashian West, and One Republic.

"Weird Al" Yankovic repurposes his classic comedic tune "One More Minute" for its relevant message of social distancing via video chat from his home.

Jon Bon Jovi also joins Jimmy's #stayhome party to discuss how Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen is helping people in need and what inspired him to crowdsource fans around the globe to write a song about the virus outbreak with his #DoWhatYouCan campaign.

Music guest OneRepublic performs "Didn't I" remotely from Ryan Tedder's studio for the Tonight Show audience.

Jimmy brings Kim Kardashian West to his #stayhome party via video chat to discuss her Oxygen documentary about criminal justice reform, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, and how her SKIMS line is helping new families by donating to charities like Baby2Baby. Kim Kardashian West reveals how her family is approaching social distancing to help combat the spread of virus, including keeping her kids occupied with forts and binging Love Is Blind and Tiger King. She also sheds light on Season 18 of KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS and breaks down exactly what led to a physical altercation with her sister Kourtney, who might leave the show.

Watch all the segments below!

All week long State Farm is going to be matching donations made to the American Red Cross up to $100,000! Donate using the link http://redcross.org/statefarm - created with our neighbors State Farm.





