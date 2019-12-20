VIDEO: See Ana Gasteyer Perform 'Sugar and Booze' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Ana Gasteyer performs "Sugar and Booze" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Watch the performance below!

Gasteyer's Broadway credits include "The Royal Family," "The Threepenny Opera," "Hair," and "Wicked."

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



