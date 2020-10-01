VIDEO: Sec. Hillary Clinton Talks Presidential Debate on LATE LATE SHOW

Hillary shares her observations and what advice she gave Biden's debate team.

James Corden connects with former First Lady, U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton the night after the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and Hillary shares her observations and what advice she gave Biden's debate team as they prepared to face someone who uses bully tactics.

