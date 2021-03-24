Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sebastian Stan Says Anthony Mackie Struggles with Social Distancing

He talks about starring on THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Sebastian Stan talks about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, playing his character Bucky for a decade and what his first New York City apartment was like.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.

An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").

VIDEO: Sebastian Stan Says Anthony Mackie Struggles with Social Distancing
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
John Bolton
John Bolton

Related Articles View More TV Stories
DANGEROUS Sells Major Territories; Lionsgate Acquires U.S., Canada, and U.K. Rights Photo

DANGEROUS Sells Major Territories; Lionsgate Acquires U.S., Canada, and U.K. Rights

MORTAL KOMBAT, MARE OF EASTTOWN Come to HBO Max Photo

MORTAL KOMBAT, MARE OF EASTTOWN Come to HBO Max

EXTERMINATE ALL THE BRUTES Debuts April 7 Photo

EXTERMINATE ALL THE BRUTES Debuts April 7

Watch the Trailer for DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE on Netflix Photo

Watch the Trailer for DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE on Netflix


More Hot Stories For You