VIDEO: Sean Penn's Nonprofit, CORE, is Helping Test for Coronavirus

Sean Penn was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! During the interview, Penn talks about helping out those in need with his nonprofit CORE and what inspired him to pursue activism.

Penn also tells Fallon about a charity table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High and tells the story about his audition for the film.

Watch the interview below!

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

