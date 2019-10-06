VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Martin Scorsese's Comments About Marvel

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, director Martin Scorsese is facing a bit of backlash after his comments regarding the Marvel films.

"I don't see them," he said. "I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Now, Samuel L. Jackson is offering his opinion on the comments during a red carpet interview from Variety.

"I mean that's like saying Bugs Bunny ain't funny," he said. "Films are films. Everybody doesn't like his stuff either. Everybody's got an opinion, so I mean it's okay. Ain't going to stop nobody from making movies."

Watch the full clip below!

