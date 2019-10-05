Martin Scorsese Criticizes Marvel Films; Directors Fight Back on Twitter

Martin Scorsese has shared his opinions on Marvel films, which has caused some backlash from the films' directors on Twitter.

According to EW, Scorsese spoke out about his opinion on the superhero films during an interview with Empire to promote his upcoming film, The Irishman.

"I don't see them," he said. "I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Now, the director is facing backlash on Twitter for his comments.

First, Joss Whedon, director of The Avengers, replied that, while he does see Scorsese's point, he disagrees when it comes to director James Gunn's work.

Gunn himself then replied to Scorsese's comments. He said that he disagrees with the director's judgement of the genre as a whole, but, he "will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can't wait to see The Irishman."

