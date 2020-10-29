Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sam Hunt Performs 'Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Watch the performance below!

Oct. 29, 2020  

Musical guest Sam Hunt performs "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

