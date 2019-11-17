VIDEO: SNL's Weekend Update Tackles Trump's Impeachment Hearing, Colin Kaepernick, and More!

During last night's Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackleed the week's biggest news, like Marie Yovanovitch testifying at the public Trump impeachment hearings, SESAME STREET turning 50 years old, and Colin Kaepernick's workout,

Dean Foods' milk distribution president, Scooter Rineholdt (Kyle Mooney), stops by Weekend Update to discuss America's biggest milk producer filing for bankruptcy.

Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) also stops by Weekend Update to address his Senate campaign ads being criticized for being too complimentary to President Trump.

Check out the clips below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





