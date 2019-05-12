VIDEO: SNL Weekend Update Tackles Trump's FInancial Situation

May. 12, 2019  

The news recently broke that Trump lost "more money than any American taxpayer" in the 1980s and 90s. Of course, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE ran with that information during this week's episode.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Donald Trump Jr. getting subpoenaed.

Watch the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: SNL Weekend Update Tackles Trump's FInancial Situation
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in JUDY Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!
  • VIDEO: Michael Arden Performs 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
  • VIDEO: ZAYN and Zhavia Ward Release 'A Whole New World' From Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Film
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston and Stephen Colbert Take THE LATE SHOW's Studio Audience Through Times Square
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Rewrote a Part of NETWORK During One Performance

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup