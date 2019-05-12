VIDEO: SNL Weekend Update Tackles Trump's FInancial Situation

The news recently broke that Trump lost "more money than any American taxpayer" in the 1980s and 90s. Of course, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE ran with that information during this week's episode.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Donald Trump Jr. getting subpoenaed.

Watch the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





