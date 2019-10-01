VIDEO: SHOWTIME Documentary Films Releases Trailer for THE KINGMAKER

Today, Showtime Documentary Films announced that THE KINGMAKER, the new film from Emmy® winning director Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles), will open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, November 8. Showtime is teaming up with Greenwich Entertainment, which released last year's Academy Award-winning documentary FREE SOLO, for theatrical distribution and will open THE KINGMAKER at THE QUAD in New York City and Laemmle's Royal Theater in Los Angeles. THE KINGMAKER, recently named to the DOC NYC Short List, debuted at the Venice Film Festival in August and traveled the festival circuit to sold out houses with premieres at the Telluride Film Festival, TIFF and Camden International Film Festival. The film will continue to play at festivals across the country before this theatrical run begins.

Watch and share the trailer below!

Centered on the indomitable character of Imelda Marcos, THE KINGMAKER examines with intimate access the Marcos family's improbable return to power in the Philippines. The film explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and chronicles Imelda's present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice-presidency. To this end, Imelda confidently rewrites her family's history of corruption, replacing it with a narrative of a matriarch's extravagant love for her country. In an age when fake news manipulates elections, the Marcos family's comeback story serves as a dark fairy tale. The film has been called a "hidden gem" by The Hollywood Reporter, "jaw-dropping" by Variety and "brilliant contextualization" by POV Magazine.

THE KINGMAKER is produced by Frank Evers and Lauren Greenfield of Evergreen Pictures for SHOWTIME. Julie Parker Benello, Dan Cogan, R.J. Cutler, Geralyn Dreyfous, Bill Haney, Lilly Hartley, Patricia Lambrecht, Nion McEvoy, Patty Quillin, Regina K. Scully and Jamie Wolf serve as executive producers.

