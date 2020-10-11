VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Tackles the Vice Presidential Debate, and the Fly on Mike Pence's Head

Susan Page (Kate McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Vice President Pence (Beck Bennett).

Saturday Night Live returned last night for a new hilarious episode.

Last night's Cold Open tackled the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

In the sketch, Susan Page (Kate McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Vice President Pence (Beck Bennett), which features the fly that landed on Pence's head during the real debate.

Watch the fulls ketch below!

