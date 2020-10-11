Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Tackles the Vice Presidential Debate, and the Fly on Mike Pence's Head

Susan Page (Kate McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Vice President Pence (Beck Bennett).

Oct. 11, 2020  

Saturday Night Live returned last night for a new hilarious episode.

Last night's Cold Open tackled the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

In the sketch, Susan Page (Kate McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Vice President Pence (Beck Bennett), which features the fly that landed on Pence's head during the real debate.

Watch the fulls ketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

