VIDEO: Rita Wilson Chats with CBS THIS MORNING Tomorrow Morning

In her first interview since she and her husband Tom Hanks recovered from COVID-19, Rita Wilson tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King she's "feeling great" and is helping others.

Wilson recently teamed up with Naughty By Nature for a remix of their hit song Hip Hop Hooray to raise funds for MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund. Learn more Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."

