VIDEO: Rita Wilson Chats with CBS THIS MORNING Tomorrow Morning

Article Pixel Apr. 13, 2020  

In her first interview since she and her husband Tom Hanks recovered from COVID-19, Rita Wilson tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King she's "feeling great" and is helping others.

Wilson recently teamed up with Naughty By Nature for a remix of their hit song Hip Hop Hooray to raise funds for MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund. Learn more Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Opera Maine Presents A New Web Series, OPERA IN ME
  • Heartwood Theater Launches Live Streamed Play Readings With THE LATENT THEATER PROJECT
  • Center Theatre Launches 'Keep in Touch' Campaign