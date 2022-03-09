VIDEO: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes & Amy Schumer Prepare to Host the Oscars in New Promo

ABC has released a new promo of Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer preparing to host the Oscars.

The presenter lineup includes Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

