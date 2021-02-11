VIDEO: Rebecca Breeds Talks CLARICE on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Rebecca Breeds was out to dinner with her husband in Malibu when she found out she'd gotten the title role in the new CBS drama "Clarice," and their night was made even sweeter when a stranger at another table bought them a bottle of Champagne to celebrate.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

