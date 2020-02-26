VIDEO: Raquel Lily Shares New Visual 'I'm Leaving'

Born in the Philippines, raised in New York and currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, Raquel Lily is an independent singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist and online personality. She streams music performance and a variety of content, including live vlogging (IRL Streaming), Just Chatting, Social Eating, gaming and cooking on Twitch. Graduating from UC Davis with a degree in Neurobiology, Physiology and Behavior, Raquel left the medical field and dove head first into her creative pursuit in music and began online streaming in 2017.

Her upcoming debut, full-length concept album, I'm Leaving, features eight songs, narrating a coming of age story about someone going through their 20's. Raquel confides, "Everyone's been broken from something. You smoke some weed, you fall in love, they turn out to be a fboy, you're with someone sty, you break up, you ghost them, you still love them, you resign, you meet someone new and there's hope again." Title track "I'm Leaving" is an honest and relatable track for anyone who's ever walked away from a toxic situation. Exuding a chilled, somber atmosphere while maintaining an upbeat rhythm, "I'm Leaving" emits a heavy sense of nostalgia. The single oozes with emotion, showcasing Raquel Lily's impressive vocal abilities; with a dose of Latin percussion, the soulful groove-fueled release comes alive.

Raquel confesses how her songwriting is a cathartic, emotional purge. With the simple objective to guide listeners through an impassioned ride, her songs are driven by genuine experiences from an introspective and honest place. Inspired by the likes of Whitney Houston and old school R&B, Raquel wanted to capture a similar essence of synth-heavy, soul soaked music. Her love for old soul groups and classics, including Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, also shines brightly throughout her music.

3/12 - Atlanta, GA Smith's Olde Bar





