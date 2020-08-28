Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ralph Macchio Talks COBRA KAI on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel

He talks about the legacy of "The Karate Kid."

Aug. 28, 2020  

Actor Ralph Macchio talks to TODAY's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer about the legacy of "The Karate Kid" and how it morphed into the Netflix series "Cobra Kai."

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Ralph Macchio Talks COBRA KAI on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You