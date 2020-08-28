VIDEO: Ralph Macchio Talks COBRA KAI on TODAY SHOW
He talks about the legacy of "The Karate Kid."
Actor Ralph Macchio talks to TODAY's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer about the legacy of "The Karate Kid" and how it morphed into the Netflix series "Cobra Kai."
Watch the clip below!
