VIDEO: Ralph Macchio Talks COBRA KAI on TODAY SHOW

He talks about the legacy of "The Karate Kid."

Actor Ralph Macchio talks to TODAY's Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer about the legacy of "The Karate Kid" and how it morphed into the Netflix series "Cobra Kai."

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You