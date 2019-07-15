VIDEO: Ralph Fiennes Stars in the Trailer for THE KING'S MAN

Jul. 15, 2019  

In 2020, they will become kings.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

Watch the new teaser trailer for The King's Man below!

The film, based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

See the film in theatres February 14, 2020.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



