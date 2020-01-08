VIDEO: Rachel Maddow Talks Iran's Retaliation on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jan. 8, 2020  

Rachel Maddow talks about fishing, early reports of retaliation from Iran and Trump's rationale behind ordering a strike on an Iranian general.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Rachel Maddow Talks Iran's Retaliation on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: David Byrne Talks AMERICAN UTOPIA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement