VIDEO: Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler Perform 'Stay Next to Me'

Quinn XCII reveals the album art and release date of his new album 'Change of Scenery II.'

Feb. 2, 2021  

James Corden connects with Quinn XCII who reveals he was in the Late Late Show audience last year. And Quinn XCII reveals the album art and release date of his new album "Change of Scenery II" before sharing a special performance of "Stay Next to Me" with Chelsea Cutler.

Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


