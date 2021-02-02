VIDEO: Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler Perform 'Stay Next to Me'

James Corden connects with Quinn XCII who reveals he was in the Late Late Show audience last year. And Quinn XCII reveals the album art and release date of his new album "Change of Scenery II" before sharing a special performance of "Stay Next to Me" with Chelsea Cutler.

Watch the performance below!

