VIDEO: Questlove and Black Thought Talk 'The Roots' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter talk about how they first met, covering music history in HIP HOP: THE SONGS THAT SHOOK AMERICA and Questlove's obsession with horrible music.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

