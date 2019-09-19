VIDEO: Peter Frampton Bids New York City Farewell on CBS THIS MORNING

Sep. 19, 2019  

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton has been touring for 50 years but a sudden illness forced the 69-year-old to announce a farewell tour.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason joined Frampton backstage at Madison Square Garden for his last New York City show where he made his final walk to the stage, and said goodbye to thousands of fans.

Earlier this year, Peter Frampton opened up to Mason about being diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscular disease.

Watch the interview below!

