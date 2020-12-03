VIDEO: Penn & Teller Try to Pull Off the Ultimate Magic Trick on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Legendary magicians Penn & Teller show Kelly Clarkson a magic trick made just for her.
Legendary magicians Penn & Teller show Kelly Clarkson a magic trick made just for her, but Kelly refuses to believe that they can pull it off. How will it all end up? Tune in to the show to find out!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
