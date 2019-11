Oprah Winfrey announced Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout as her new Oprah's Book Club selection on "CBS This Morning" Thursday. Olive, Again is the sequel to Strout's Pulitzer Prize-winning book Olive Kitteridge.

Watch the announcement below!



The short stories focus on the life of a stubborn and blunt woman named Olive. In Olive, Again, she navigates her second marriage and complicated relationship with her son.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You