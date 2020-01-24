VIDEO: Noah Centineo Talks TO ALL THE BOYS Love Triangle on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  

Noah Centineo explains why he risked his fans' fury (and chemical burns) to bleach his beard, shares his dad's reaction to him winning a Critics' Choice Award and clarifies that love triangle in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

