VIDEO: Noah Centineo Talks TO ALL THE BOYS Love Triangle on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Noah Centineo explains why he risked his fans' fury (and chemical burns) to bleach his beard, shares his dad's reaction to him winning a Critics' Choice Award and clarifies that love triangle in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





