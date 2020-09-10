VIDEO: Nick Cave Performs 'Cosmic Dancer' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Watch the performance below!

Late Late Show music guest Nick Cave shares a performance of the T. Rex classic "Cosmic Dancer." All week, The Late Late Show is celebrating the release of "AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex" produced by the late, great Hal Willner. - From the film Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, in cinemas worldwide from November 5.

Tickets on sale now: https://nickcave.lnk.to/IPcinemaID - "AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex" is out now on CD, vinyl and digital: T-Rex.lnk.to/AngelFA.

