VIDEO: Niall Horan Talks His New Album & Performs 'Dear Patience' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jimmy Fallon has shared a new episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition," with special guest Niall Horan!

Niall Horan joins Jimmy from his home in London via Zoom to talk about his new album, Heartbreak Weather (while practicing his golfing skills), and gives viewers a special acoustic performance of "Dear Patience" from the album.

Watch below!

The episode will support the charity Meals On Wheels. Following its premiere on YouTube last week, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition" has been a hit, and a lot of fun for both Jimmy and the viewers - with over 17 million views combined, and has helped raised more than $200,000 for charity.





