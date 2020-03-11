VIDEO: Niall Horan & James Corden Take On HOT Wings

Old buddies James Corden and Niall Horan meet up to watch the game, and when it's time to put the order in for chicken wings, neither are willing to admit they'd prefer the mild. Unfortunately for them, the wings keep getting hotter.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You