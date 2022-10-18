VIDEO: Netflix Shares TELETUBBIES Trailer Narrated By Tituss Burgess

Netflix has shared the traielr for their new TELETUBBIES trailer. The new series will begin streaming on November 14.

Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

The Teletubbies Performers are Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, Jeremiah Krage. "Tummy Tales" is hosted by Julia Pulo.

The season consists of 26 12-minute episodes, each written by Catherine Williams. Each episode includes new, original "Tummy Tales" songs that will have the entire family dancing along!

Watch the new trailer here: