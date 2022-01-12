VIDEO: Netflix Shares New HUMAN RESOURCES Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for the new season of Human Resources. The new episodes will premiere on March 18.

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years.

It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast- including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others - HUMAN RESOURCES is not your normal day at the office. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

The new season will feature guest-voice appearances from Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler, along with the previously announced Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, and Bobby Cannavale.

Watch the new teaser here: