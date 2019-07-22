VIDEO: Netflix Shares Inside The Writers Room Of FAMILY REUNION Clip

Family Reunion writers Adrienne Carter, Anthony C. Hill, Sa'Rah Jones and Hank Jones discuss their collective experiences bringing to life Loretta Devine's M'Dear, the dualities that come with living in a racial America and reaching back to help new writers break into Hollywood.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Watch Family Reunion, Only on Netflix





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You