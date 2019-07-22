VIDEO: Netflix Shares Inside The Writers Room Of FAMILY REUNION Clip

Jul. 22, 2019  

Family Reunion writers Adrienne Carter, Anthony C. Hill, Sa'Rah Jones and Hank Jones discuss their collective experiences bringing to life Loretta Devine's M'Dear, the dualities that come with living in a racial America and reaching back to help new writers break into Hollywood.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Watch Family Reunion, Only on Netflix

VIDEO: Netflix Shares Inside The Writers Room Of FAMILY REUNION Clip
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Stephen Curry and Family Belt Out HAMILTON Tunes
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Rachelle Ann Go Perform 'I Know Him So Well'
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings Jonas Brothers in Latest Trump Parody
  • VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Says Love Conquers All in SEA WALL / A LIFE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup