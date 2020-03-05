VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Season Three of OZARK

Netflix has released the season three trailer for Ozark. In the third season, it's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos.

Watch the trailer below!

The new season stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Emmy Award® nominee Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes. The series from MRC Television was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams who executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban.

Netflix's award-winning drama returns Friday, March 27





