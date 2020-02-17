VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

Netflix has released the trailer for I Am Not Okay With This, an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Watch the trailer below!

From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

I Am Not Okay With This stars Sophia Lillis (It franchise, Gretel & Hansel, Sharp Objects), Wyatt Oleff (It franchise, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You're The Worst), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) and Richard Ellis.

The Young Adult series debuts on February 26, 2020.





