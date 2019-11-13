VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for HOLIDAY RUSH

Netflix has released the trailer for Holiday Rush, starring Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Deon Cole, Amarr M. Wooten, La La Anthony, Andrea-Marie Alphonse, Selena-Marie Alphonse, Alysia Livingston, Deysha Nelson, Roscoe Orman, Malika Samuel, with Tamala Jones and Darlene Love.

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station - if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.

Watch the trailer below!

Holiday Rush premieres on November 28, 2019.





