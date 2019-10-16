VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for FIRE IN PARADISE

Oct. 16, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for its documentary short FIRE IN PARADISE.

On the morning of November 8, 2018, a seemingly small fire broke out in Butte County, California near the town of Paradise. Over the course of a few short hours, the Camp Fire grew into the country's deadliest wildfire in over a century, killing 85 people and destroying Paradise. Through first-hand footage of the disaster and personal interviews with survivors and emergency responders, FIRE IN PARADISE vividly retells the terrifying survival stories from that day.

Watch the trailer below!

FIRE IN PARADISE releases globally on Netflix November 1, 2019.

