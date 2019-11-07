VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR

Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for new documentary BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR.

BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR examines the dramatic rise and fall of the controversial founder of hot yoga, Bikram Choudhury. Arriving in Beverly Hills from Calcutta, India in the early 1970s, Choudhury quickly cultivated a celebrity following and built a global fitness empire that furnished him with extreme wealth. But by the 2010s, as numerous sexual abuse allegations emerged and stories of his aggressive, cult-like training environment surfaced, the lawsuits started to mount and Choudhury's unorthodox teaching style became front-page news.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Academy Award® winner Eva Orner (Taxi to the Dark Side, Chasing Asylum) and produced by Sarah Anthony (The Price of Free, The Defiant Ones), BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR, a Netflix original documentary, shines a light on the stories of the women who took him down and explores the contradiction of how this healing discipline could simultaneously help and hurt so many.

BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR will be released on November 20, 2019.

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'
  • VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
  • VIDEO: Watch Jason Gotay Sing 'Oh, What a Circus' from New York City Center's EVITA
  • VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2