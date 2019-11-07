VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR

Netflix has released the trailer for new documentary BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR.

BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR examines the dramatic rise and fall of the controversial founder of hot yoga, Bikram Choudhury. Arriving in Beverly Hills from Calcutta, India in the early 1970s, Choudhury quickly cultivated a celebrity following and built a global fitness empire that furnished him with extreme wealth. But by the 2010s, as numerous sexual abuse allegations emerged and stories of his aggressive, cult-like training environment surfaced, the lawsuits started to mount and Choudhury's unorthodox teaching style became front-page news.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Academy Award® winner Eva Orner (Taxi to the Dark Side, Chasing Asylum) and produced by Sarah Anthony (The Price of Free, The Defiant Ones), BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR, a Netflix original documentary, shines a light on the stories of the women who took him down and explores the contradiction of how this healing discipline could simultaneously help and hurt so many.

BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR will be released on November 20, 2019.





