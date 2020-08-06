VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS

Netflix will debut i'm thinking of ending things in September 4, 2020.

Netflix has released the official trailer for i'm thinking of ending things, a new film written for the screen and directed by Charlie Kaufman.

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.

An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman (ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND). Inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel.

Watch the trailer below!

