VIDEO: Netflix Releases ALONG FOR THE RIDE Film Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for Along for the Ride. The film is set to debut on April 22.

It's Auden's last summer before college and she's spending it in picturesque Colby Beach. While other teens party in the sun, loner Auden spends her time roaming the streets after everyone else is asleep. Everything changes when she meets Eli, a charming and mysterious fellow insomniac. On their nightly adventures, Eli challenges Auden to a quest to live out all her childhood dreams. Their connection pushes them to confront why they've been content living life in the shadows as they begin to show each other how to live life to the fullest.

Based on the novel by Sarah Dessen, ALONG FOR THE RIDE is directed and written by Sofia Alvarez and stars Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli as Auden and Eli. The film also stars Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney and Andie MacDowell.

The cast of the new film also includes Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Ricardo Hurtado, and Paul Karmiyran.

Watch the new trailer here: