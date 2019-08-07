VIDEO: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For LOVE ALARM

Aug. 7, 2019  

He loves me, she loves me not - there is an app for that. Do you trust the app or your own heart? Love Alarm premieres August 22, only on Netflix.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Watch Love Alarm, Only on Netflix

VIDEO: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For LOVE ALARM
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



