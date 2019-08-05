VIDEO: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For ENTER THE ANIME

Aug. 5, 2019  

ENTER THE ANIME is NX On Netflix's deep dive into the world of anime. Take a closer look at the world behind the shows you know and love with some of the best in the industry.

Watch Enter The Anime, Only on Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

VIDEO: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For ENTER THE ANIME
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



