VIDEO: Netflix Drops Kengan Ashura Official Trailer

Underground gladiator Tokita Ohma fights on behalf of business mogul Nogi Hideki, who wagers mega-business deals on the outcome of these brutal matches. Kengan Ashura premieres July 31, only on Netflix.

Watch Kengan Ashura, Only on Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You