Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Talks About Her New Kids Book on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

The actress is out with 'Natalie Portman's Fables.'

Oct. 20, 2020  

The actress is out with "Natalie Portman's Fables," a book that looks at the role of gender in well-known fairy tales and discusses how she's preparing for the next "Thor" movie.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Talks About Her New Kids Book on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You