VIDEO: Natalie Portman Drops Hints On New THOR Film

The pandemic might've slowed down film production, but it looks like a new Marvel movie is still on the way! Natalie Portman gives Kelly the inside scoop on her upcoming film, "Thor: Love and Thunder" and may have dropped a few secrets about playing the lead superhero. Oops! Tune in for more with Natalie Portman.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

