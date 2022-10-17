VIDEO: NBC's TODAY SHOW Hosts Parody REAL HOUSEWIVES Ahead of BravoCon

Just ahead of Bravocon this past weekend, the anchors of NBC's TODAY had Andy Cohen on TODAY and REVEALED to him their own take on the Real Housewives opening taglines. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb then moderated a panel with Andy Cohen at Bravocon.

Taking place over the weekend, BravoCon was a 3-day event designed for the Bravosphere, where Bravoholics came together to celebrate their fandom, while also sipping the hottest Bravolebrity tea. It was the biggest Bravo reunion of all time!

The convention featured the premiere of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI season five trailer, plus announcements about a new Countess Luann De Lessepps and Sonja Morgan series, Below Deck seasons, a Southern Charm spinoff, and a new season of Family Karma.

