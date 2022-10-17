Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NBC's TODAY SHOW Hosts Parody REAL HOUSEWIVES Ahead of BravoCon

BravoCon was a 3-day event taking place over the weekend.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Just ahead of Bravocon this past weekend, the anchors of NBC's TODAY had Andy Cohen on TODAY and REVEALED to him their own take on the Real Housewives opening taglines. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb then moderated a panel with Andy Cohen at Bravocon.

Taking place over the weekend, BravoCon was a 3-day event designed for the Bravosphere, where Bravoholics came together to celebrate their fandom, while also sipping the hottest Bravolebrity tea. It was the biggest Bravo reunion of all time!

The convention featured the premiere of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI season five trailer, plus announcements about a new Countess Luann De Lessepps and Sonja Morgan series, Below Deck seasons, a Southern Charm spinoff, and a new season of Family Karma.

NBC's TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for Americans. Airing live from 7 to 11 a.m. ET, TODAY reaches more than five million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through TODAY.com, the TODAY app, the streaming service TODAY All Day and social media platforms.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts. Noah Oppenheim is the president and executive in charge.

Libby Leist is the SVP of NBC News' TODAY, Tom Mazzarelli is the executive producer of the 7-9 a.m. ET hours, and Joanne LaMarca Mathisen is the executive producer of the 10 a.m. ET hour. Melissa Dunlop Parsons is the executive producer of TODAY All Day. Ashley Codianni is the executive editor of TODAY Digital.

Watch the new parody video here:


