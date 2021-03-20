VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown on STRANGER THINGS, GODZILLA VS. KONG, and More!

Millie Bobby Brown recently chatted with Kevin McCarthy of Fox 5 Washington D.C. about some of her recent and upcoming projects.

In the interview, Brown talked about "Godzilla vs. Kong", "Stranger Things", wanting to direct, The Duffer Brothers and how quarantine has changed her.

Check out the interview below!

At the age of twelve, Brown gained notability for her role as Eleven in the first season of Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things, which has been renewed for four seasons. For her portrayal as Eleven she has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2016 and 2017.

Brown made her big screen debut with a lead role in the monster film Godzilla: KING of the Monsters (2019) as well as its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She also starred in and produced the Netflix mystery film Enola Holmes (2020).

In 2018, Brown was featured in the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people, and was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the youngest person selected for this position.