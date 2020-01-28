VIDEO: Michelle Obama Surprises Ellen with a Birthday Message

Jan. 28, 2020  

Ellen was surprised with a special video message from her friend, former First Lady Michelle Obama! Plus, Ellen showed a preview of "Mazed and Confused," from the new episode of "Game of Games."

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

